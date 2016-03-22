Top Stories: The Latest On The Brussels Bombings

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Terrorist Bombing Strikes Brussels Airport: What We Know.

And here are more early headlines:

Presidential Contests In Arizona, Idaho And Utah Today.(Time)

Greece Seeks European Help To Implement New Migrant Accord. (Reuters)

Gunmen Attack Mali Hotel Where E.U. Trainers Are. (Bloomberg)

Suu Kyi Will Take Cabinet Position In New Myanmar Government. (Guardian)

Short Computer Glitch Delays Hundreds Of Japanese Flights. (Asahi Shimbun)

Atlantic City Mayor Warns Of Shutdown Without State Aid. (NJ.com)

