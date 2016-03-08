Top Stories: California Train Derailment; Nancy Reagan's Funeral

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Commuter Train Derails, Plunges Into Creek East Of San Francisco.



-- National Portrait Gallery Honors Nancy Reagan; Funeral Is Friday.

-- Survivor Of Boston Marathon Bombing Dies In Car Crash In Dubai.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkey Agrees To Take Back Future Migrants In Europe For More Aid. (Reuters)

Syrian Rebels Undecided About Next Round Of Peace Talks. (Wall Street Journal)

Four States Hold Presidential Contests Today. (USA Today)

On 2nd Anniversary Of MH370's Disappearance, No Further Clues. (BBC)

South Korea Imposes New Sanctions On North Korea.(Washington Post)

National Weather Service Warns Of Storms, Flooding In The South. ()

Study Finds Pedestrian Deaths Apparently Surged In 2015. (ABC)

Alabama Brinks Worker Admits Stealing $200,000 - In Quarters. (Al.com)

