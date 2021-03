Top Stories: North Korea Makes New Threat; Sunday's Presidential Contests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sunday Presidential Contests: Sanders, Rubio Win.

-- North Korea Threatens Preemptive Strike As U.S., South Korea Hold Military Exercise.

--Phew! Fan Saves Boy From Being Hit By A Flying Baseball Bat.

And here are more early headlines:

European Summit Begins With Difference Over Migrant Travel. (BBC)

Dozens Killed As Tunisian Officers Clash With Militants. (UPI)

Nancy Reagan To Be Buried Next To Her Husband, President Reagan. (Time)

Severe Storms Leave One Dead In California. (Weather.com)

Marshall Islands Takes Court Action To Remove Nuclear Arsenals. (Reuters)

Dr. Thomas Rea Dies, Researched Treatment For Leprosy. (Los Angeles Times)

Iditarod Gets Started With Less Snow. (Alaska Dispatch News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.