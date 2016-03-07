See The 'Best Minnesota High School Hockey Hair' Featuring Lots Of Mullets

"Texas has their Friday night lights, Indiana has their barnyard hoops — here in Minnesota, it's the land of 10,000 locks," says the narrator in the intro of the "Best Minnesota High School Hockey Hair" awards video. "Hockey is king."

The competition to crown the best hair was stiff this year, but in the end, a quartet from Burnsville, Minn., took the top spot.

"At No. 1, I'm sure this will be controversial, but hockey's a team game and what Burnsville did is special," the narrator says. "If you watch this — they're going to show how deep their lineup is. They're about to go back to back: beard, mullet, ginger, Afro. That's like a hockey team going four lines deep. It's unbelievable. These guys are like the super group of salad; they are like the Village People of hockey hair — look at this. All in a row. Burnsville, love ya."

Salad — for the uninitiated — is another way of saying lettuce, which, of course, is slang for a bro's long hair. Other synonyms: arugula, flow.

The video, created by "Game On! Minnesota," is the fifth annual video. It features appearances from ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose, "a guy that used to tuck his mullet into his dress shirt," and New York Islanders winger Matt Martin, "who knows a thing or two about great hair."

