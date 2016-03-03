Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: North Korea Hits The Sea; Gas Leak Residents Get More Time To Go Home

By Korva Coleman
Published March 3, 2016 at 8:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Fires Projectiles Into The Sea After U.N. Imposes New Sanctions.

-- Appeals Court Gives Residents 30 Days, Not 8, To Return Home After Porter Ranch Leak.

And here are more early headlines:

Romney Expected To Criticize Trump In Speech Today. (CNN)

GOP Presidential Candidates Debate Tonight Without Carson. (Politico)

Greece May Have 150,000 Migrants By Next Month. (AP)

U.N. Says 50 Thousand Dead In South Sudan's Civil War. (Reuters)

Astronaut Scott Kelly Returns To Texas, Goes Through Customs. (KNBC)

New Zealanders Vote On Changing Their Flag. (Radio New Zealand)

Family Finds Rare Baseball Cards In Bag In Relative's Home. (Chicago Tribune)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman