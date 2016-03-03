Top Stories: North Korea Hits The Sea; Gas Leak Residents Get More Time To Go Home

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Fires Projectiles Into The Sea After U.N. Imposes New Sanctions.

-- Appeals Court Gives Residents 30 Days, Not 8, To Return Home After Porter Ranch Leak.

And here are more early headlines:

Romney Expected To Criticize Trump In Speech Today. (CNN)

GOP Presidential Candidates Debate Tonight Without Carson. (Politico)

Greece May Have 150,000 Migrants By Next Month. (AP)

U.N. Says 50 Thousand Dead In South Sudan's Civil War. (Reuters)

Astronaut Scott Kelly Returns To Texas, Goes Through Customs. (KNBC)

New Zealanders Vote On Changing Their Flag. (Radio New Zealand)

Family Finds Rare Baseball Cards In Bag In Relative's Home. (Chicago Tribune)

