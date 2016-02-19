Top Stories: Scalia's Body At The Supreme Court; U.S. Airstrikes In Libya

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Airstrike Targets ISIS Operative In Libya; At Least 40 Reportedly Dead.

-- Antonin Scalia's Casket Is Placed In The Supreme Court's Great Hall.

-- U.N. Mediator For Syria Says He'll Delay Peace Talks.

-- Julian Assange Says Confinement Has Sharpened His Perspective On the World.

Growing Heat In Central U.S. Accompanies Grass Fires. (Weather.com)

South Sudan Fighting Leaves 18 Dead At U.N. Compound. (CNN)

Last Missing Person From Taiwan Quake Found; 116 Died. (New York Times)

Puerto Rico To Import Blood Supplies Because Of Zika Virus. (Reuters)

Uganda President Takes Lead In Voting. (AP)

Australia Considers "Plastic Soup" Of Marine Pollution. (Guardian)

Six Lions Left A Kenyan Park To Roam A Residential Area. (Kenya National Star)

