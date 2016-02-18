Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Obama To Visit Cuba; Turkey Arrests Several For Bombing

By Korva Coleman
Published February 18, 2016 at 8:47 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkey Arrests 14 Over Ankara Bombing; Leaders Blame Kurdish Groups.

-- Obama To Visit Cuba Next Month.

-- Nike Ends Manny Pacquiao's Contract Over Remarks About Gays.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Meet Civil Rights Activists At White House. (CNN)

Report: Radioactive Material Missing In Iraq. (Reuters)

South Korean Officials Allege North Korea Preparing Attacks. (Yonhap)

Political Dispute Over How To Replace Flint's Lead Pipes. (Detroit Free Press)

Corroded Pipe To Blame For Huge California Oil Leak. (KNBC-TV)

Ugandan President Seeks Fifth Term In Election. (Wall Street Journal)

NYC Mayor Tweets A Sandwich Knocking Jeb Bush's Gun Post. (New York Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
