Top Stories: Arrests In Taiwan's Building Collapse; Deadly German Train Crash

By Korva Coleman
Published February 9, 2016 at 9:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Developers Arrested Over Building That Collapsed In Taiwan's Earthquake.

-- Head-On Train Crash In Germany Kills At Least 9 People.

And here are more early headlines:

First New Hampshire Hamlet Votes For Sanders, Kasich. (Politico)

Hong Kong Clashes With Police Leave Several Wounded. (Reuters)

GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Obama Budget Before Presentation. (New York Times)

Report Alleges Russia, Syria Using Cluster Bombs. (Human Rights Watch)

Indian Soldier Found Alive Under Snow Days After Avalanche. (Time)

Report Says Record Number Of Shark Attacks. (Discovery News)

