Top Stories: Putin Implicated In Death; NFL's Bills Hire Female Coach

-- Russia's Putin 'Probably' Approved Plan To Kill Spy, British Report Says.

-- Kathryn Smith Makes History As NFL's First Female Full-Time Coach.

Democrats Block Syrian Refugee Restrictions In Senate. (CNN)

Asian Financial Markets Continue Retreat. (BBC)

Michigan Gov. Releases Emails Detailing Flint Water Crisis. (Detroit News)

Oregon Gov. Wants Federal Officials To End Armed Occupation. (KOPB)

Pakistan Mourns University Victims Killed By Militants. (VOA)

Researchers To Present Report Today On Notorious Florida Boys School. (First Coast News)

"Potentially Crippling" Storm Bearing Down On The Mid-Atlantic. ()

