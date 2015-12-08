Top Stories: Pistorius Receives Bail; Renaming A University Stadium

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- University Of Maryland President Recommends Renaming Stadium.

-- Oscar Pistorius To Be Released On Bail As He Awaits Sentencing.

Saudi Arabia Hosting Syrian Rebel Factions. (BBC)

Beijing Remains Under Red Alert For Smog. (VOA)

Both Sides In Yemeni Conflict To Negotiate Next Week. (New York Times)

Baltimore Prosecutors Failed To Give Defense Evidence In Gray Case. (Washington Post)

Several Boston College Students Sickened After Dining At Chipotle. (WCVB-TV)

Severe Floods, Hurricane Strength Winds Forecast For Pacific Northwest. ()

