NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pistorius Receives Bail; Renaming A University Stadium

By Korva Coleman
Published December 8, 2015 at 10:50 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- University Of Maryland President Recommends Renaming Stadium.

-- Oscar Pistorius To Be Released On Bail As He Awaits Sentencing.

And here are more early headlines:

Saudi Arabia Hosting Syrian Rebel Factions. (BBC)

Beijing Remains Under Red Alert For Smog. (VOA)

Both Sides In Yemeni Conflict To Negotiate Next Week. (New York Times)

Baltimore Prosecutors Failed To Give Defense Evidence In Gray Case. (Washington Post)

Several Boston College Students Sickened After Dining At Chipotle. (WCVB-TV)

Severe Floods, Hurricane Strength Winds Forecast For Pacific Northwest. ()

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
