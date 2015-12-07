Eagles Of Death Metal Returns To Paris For Concert Appearance With U2

Less than a month after terrorists opened fire at a concert hall in Paris where the rock band, Eagles of Death Metal, were playing, the group returned to the city to perform briefly with U2.

Toward the end of the concert, U2's frontman Bono announced the group.

"There's nothing left but to introduce you to some people whose lives will forever be a part of the life of Paris," he said according to The New York Times. "These are our brothers. They were robbed of their stage three weeks ago, and we would like to offer them ours tonight."

The bands, playing at AccorHotels Arena, together performed "People Have The Power" before Eagles of Death Metal took over the stage and performed its song "I Love You All The Time."

In the coordinated Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris, 89 people were killed at the Bataclan concert hall, including Nick Alexander, the merchandise manager for Eagles Of Death Metal.

In an interview with Vice last month, Jesse Hughes, the lead singer for Eagles of Death Metal, said he "[couldn't] wait to get back to Paris."

"I cannot wait to play. I want to come back. I want to be the first band to play in the Bataclan when it comes back up. Because I was there when it went silent for a minute," he said. "Our friends went there to see rock 'n' roll and died. I want to go back there and live."

The U2 concert featuring Eagles of Death Metal will air at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

