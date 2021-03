Top Stories: November Jobless Rate Steady; Paris Café Reopens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Added 211,000 Jobs In November, Labor Department Says.

-- Café That Was Hit By Paris Terrorism Attack Reopens.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Passes 5 Year Transportation Bill. (AP)

Senate Passes Bill Repealing Much Of Obamacare. (The Hill)

Catastrophic Flooding In Southern India May Get Worse. (AccuWeather)

Thai Police Searching For ISIS Militants Reportedly Targeting Russians. (BBC)

China-Africa Economic Summit Leads To Several Billion Dollar Deals. (VOA)

China To Install Circuit Breakers On Its Stock Markets. (South China Morning Post)

Rock Musician Scott Weiland Of Stone Temple Pilots Is Dead. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

How Much To Mail A Letter To Mars? British Postal Service Answers. (Mirror)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.