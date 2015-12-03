Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On San Bernardino Shootings; New Highway Bill

By Korva Coleman
Published December 3, 2015 at 8:10 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- San Bernardino Shootings: What We Know, One Day After.

-- In The Highway Bill, Some Find Road To Riches, Others Hit A Pothole.

And here are more early headlines:

South African Court Changes Pistorius Conviction To Murder. (AllAfrica.com)

At Least 2 More FIFA Officials Arrested In Switzerland. (New York Times)

Deadly Flooding Devastates Southern India. (BBC)

Texas Sues To Block Syrian Refugees From Entering. (Dallas Morning News)

Trial Opens For Baltimore Police Officer In Gray Death. (WBAL-TV)

Amid Tension, Turkish, Russian Ministers To Meet In Serbia. (AP)

2 Killed In Tennessee Crash Of Army Helicopter. (The Tennessean)

Space Probe Launched To Test Einstein Gravity Theory. (Reuters)

Cards Criticizing Fat People Handed Out On London Tube. (Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
