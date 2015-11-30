Top Stories: World Climate Summit Opens; Turkey Firm On Russian Jet

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkey Says It Will Not Apologize For Downing Of Russian Jet.

-- 147 World Leaders Gather In Paris For U.N. Climate Conference.

-- Why Negotiators At Paris Climate Talks Are Tossing Kyoto Model.



And here are more early headlines:

Suspect In Colorado Planned Parenthood Shooting To Appear In Court. (AP)

Obama Visits Bataclan Theater, One Site Of Paris Attacks. (CNN)

U.S. Embassy In Afghanistan Warns Of Attack Threat In Kabul. (U.S. Embassy, Kabul)

First Officer Trial Begins Today In Freddie Gray Slaying. (Baltimore Sun)

Heavy Snow, Ice To Pile Up In Central U.S. Wintry Storm. (NBC)

Pope Francis In Africa Calls For Peace Between Christians And Muslims. (Reuters)

2 Israelis Convicted In Burning Death Of Palestinian. (Telegraph)

China Issues Alert For Very Dangerous Smog. (Phys.Org)

It's Cyber Monday, A Huge Event For Online Retailers. (L.A. Times)

