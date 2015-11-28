Wladimir Klitschko's Heavyweight Reign Ends With Loss To Tyson Fury

In a stunning upset, Tyson Fury defeated the world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko Saturday night.

Fury, an undefeated British boxer, was taking on the man who had been heavyweight champion of the world since 2006 — and who hadn't lost since 2004.

As The Associated Press reports, emotions ran high during the match, which Fury won by unanimous decision:

After a bruising encounter that ended with cuts near both of Klitschko's eyes, referee Tony Weeks went to the judges' scorecards.

Cesar Ramos and Raul Caiz Sr. scored it 115-112 each, while Ramon Cerdan had it 116-111 in favor of the undefeated Briton (25-0, 18 KO).

Fury, 12 years younger than the 39-year-old Klitschko, taunted and baited the champion at various stages, prompting jeers from fans at the 55,000-seat soccer stadium in Duesseldorf.

Before the loss, some had wondered if the long-reigning Ukrainian might someday become an undisputed champion. He had only been missing one major title — the WBC, which had belonged to his older brother Vitali before he decided to focus on his political career.

But before he had a chance to unify the titles, Klitschko gave up his IBF, WBO and WBA belts, as well as titles from the IBO and The Ring.

After the match, Fury told the crowd Klitschko had been "a great champion," Reuters reports:

"Tonight is that start of a new era. I will be the most charismatic champion since Muhammad Ali," he said before serenading his wife in the crowd with a song by American band Aerosmith.

"I worked for six months for this in the gym, it's a dream come true," Fury said while draped in his new world title belts and unable to hold back the tears.

