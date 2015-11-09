Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Missouri Protests; Opposition Leads In Myanmar Election

By Korva Coleman
Published November 9, 2015 at 8:48 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Missouri Faculty Plan Walkout In Support Of Student Activists.

-- Votes Still Being Counted, But Aung San Suu Kyi Expects Big Win In Myanmar.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Receive Israeli Leader Netanyahu At White House Today. (CBS)

Two Trains Derail In Wisconsin Over The Weekend. (Reuters)

Australia Reports Distubance At Refugee Center On Christmas Island. (BBC)

World Bank Estimates Climate Change May Put 100 Million In Poverty. (Guardian)

Day 3 Of Union Strike Against Airline, Lufthansa. (Deutsche Welle)

Death Toll From Pakistan Factory Collapse Reaches 53. (AP)

Chinese Smog Levels Reach Extreme Levels. (AFP)

Venezuela Claims U.S. Violates Its Airspace. (AP)

Hawaii Investigates 23 Cases Of Dengue Fever. (Hawaii Health Dept.)

Gunnar Hansen, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Villain, Dies. (Entertainment Weekly)

