Top Stories: Unemployment Rate Drops; Russian Crash Questions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Economy Added 271,000 Jobs In October, Beating Expectations.

-- First British Tourists Leave Egypt, As Questions About Airline Crash Linger.

And here are more early headlines:

House Passes Transportation Bill, Including Ex-Im Bank. (Reuters)

Next GOP Presidential Debate Cuts 2 Candidates, Lowers 2 More. (Washington Post)

Huckabee, Christie Moved To Undercard In Next GOP Presidential Debate. (Politico)

Death Toll More Than 20 In Pakistan Factory Collapse. (BBC)

Man Who Landed Gyrocopter At U.S. Capitol To Plead Guilty To Felony. (AP)

Picasso Painting - With Another On Reverse Side - Auctioned For $67.5 Million. (Wall Street Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.