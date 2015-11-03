Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Iraqi Politican Chalabi Dies; Latest On Russian Plane Crash

By Korva Coleman
Published November 3, 2015 at 8:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Final Bodies Are Flown To Russia, Clues Emerge About Metrojet Plane Crash.

-- Iraqi Politician Ahmed Chalabi Dead Of A Heart Attack, State TV Reports.

And here are more early headlines:

Local Elections Being Held Across The U.S. (BBC)

Germany's Soccer Federation Offices Searched By Tax Officials. (Deutsche Welle)

U.N. Says Progress Slow On Ending Statelessness. (VOA)

Arrests In Deadly Bucharest Nightclub Fire. (Time)

South African Prosecutors Want More Serious Murder Charge For Pistorius. (Reuters)

Suit Filed In Chipotle E.Coli Outbreak. (Seattle Times)

Kansas City Party For World Series Winning Royals. (Kansas City Star)

