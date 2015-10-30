Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Senate Passes Budget Agreement; World Series Tonight

By Korva Coleman
Published October 30, 2015 at 7:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iranian-American Is Reportedly Arrested At Tehran Airport.

-- Doing More With Less: How The Mets Found Success In Youth, Discipline And Luck.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Approves Budget Agreement, Sends Bill To President. (USA Today)

Armed Suspect Sought In 2 States Is Shot And Killed In Kentucky. (NBC)

Doctors Without Borders Rejects Saudi Denial Of Yemen Hospital Bombing. (MSF)

China, Japan, South Korea To Hold Joint Summit This Weekend. (VOA)

Coast Guards Of 8 Arctic Nations To Sign Cooperation Pact. (Radio Canada International)

Rocket Attack In Iraq Kills Several Iranian Opposition Members. (RFE/RL)

Hawaii Still Under High Surf Warning. (NWS)

Toilet Paper Makers In Chile Accused Of Price Fixing. (AFP)

Penn. Police Shooting At Downed, Wayward Blimp To Deflate It. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
