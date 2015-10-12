Top Stories: Economics Nobel; Dell To Buy EMC For $67 Billion

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 2015 Nobel Prize In Economics Is Awarded To Angus Deaton Of Princeton.



-- Dell Says It's Buying Data Storage Company EMC In Deal Worth $67 Billion.



And here are more early headlines:

South Carolina Drops Boil Water Order For More Homes. (The State)

Report: Turkey Says Suicide Bombers Carried Out Saturday Attacks. (Hurriyet)

NATO Chopper Crash Kills 5 In Afghanistan. (BBC)

Obama Discusses Syria In 60 Minutes Interview. (CBS)

Memphis Police Officer Fatally Shot In 2nd Case This Year. (Memphis Commercial Appeal)

Suicide Bombings Kill At Least 38 In Chad Over The Weekend. (AP)

Settlement Reached In Case Of Deadly Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast. (Waco Tribune)

Average U.S. Price For Gallon Of Regular Gas Falls To $2.34. (Bloomberg)

Hundreds Of Southwest Airlines Flights Delayed After Technical Problem. (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.