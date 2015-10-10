Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

In Pictures: At Military Parade, North Korean Leader says He's Ready For War

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 10, 2015 at 10:56 AM EDT

North Korea put on a huge military parade on Saturday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

Reporting from Seoul, Jason Strother tells our Newscast unit that the country's leader Kim Jong Un gave a rare public speech to kick off the parade.

Kim said that he was ready for war with the United States. Jason adds: "Analysts have speculated that Pyongyang might launch a long range rocket to mark the anniversary. The regime has made no comment that indicates a test is imminent."

We'll leave you with a few pictures of the parade:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

North Korean veterans gather before the start of a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday.
Maye-E Wong / AP
North Koreans parade beneath a portrait of leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday.
Wong Maye-E / AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is seen in silhouette as he waves at a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday.
Wong Maye-E / AP
North Korean soldiers parade on Kim Il Sung Square on Saturday.
Wong Maye-E / AP
Planes fly in a "70" formation over the Juche Tower during a parade on the Kim Il Sung Square, on Saturday in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a lavish military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the North's ruling party.
Wong Maye-E / AP
