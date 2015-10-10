In Pictures: At Military Parade, North Korean Leader says He's Ready For War

North Korea put on a huge military parade on Saturday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

Reporting from Seoul, Jason Strother tells our Newscast unit that the country's leader Kim Jong Un gave a rare public speech to kick off the parade.

Kim said that he was ready for war with the United States. Jason adds: "Analysts have speculated that Pyongyang might launch a long range rocket to mark the anniversary. The regime has made no comment that indicates a test is imminent."

We'll leave you with a few pictures of the parade:

Maye-E Wong / AP / North Korean veterans gather before the start of a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday.

Wong Maye-E / AP / North Koreans parade beneath a portrait of leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday.

Wong Maye-E / AP / North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is seen in silhouette as he waves at a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday.

Wong Maye-E / AP / North Korean soldiers parade on Kim Il Sung Square on Saturday.