Top Stories: Ky. Same-Sex Marriage License; Jobless Rate At 5.1%

-- U.N. Calls On European Union To Accept 200,000 Refugees.

-- Obama To Reassure Saudi King Amid Concerns Over Iran Nuclear Deal.



-- Unemployment Rate Dips To 5.1% Amid 173,000 New Jobs In August.

-- Kentucky Clerk's Office Issues Same-Sex Marriage License.

Gunman At Sacramento College Kills 1, Injures 2 And Escapes. (Sacramento Bee)

Chinese Ships In Bering Sea Retracing Voyage. (Reuters)

Blasts In Egypt's Sinai Injure Peacekeepers, Including 4 Americans. (Reuters)

Woman Accused Of Lying To Police Searching For Officer's Killers. (USA Today)

Report Finds Texas Hospital Was Unprepared For 1st Ebola Patient. (AP)

New Crew Arrives At Crowded International Space Station. (Space.com)

