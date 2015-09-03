Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Guatemalan President Resigns; Ky. Clerk Faces Federal Hearing

By Korva Coleman
Published September 3, 2015 at 9:39 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Guatemalan President Otto Pérez Molina Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal.

-- Kentucky Clerk Is Due In Federal Court For Contempt Hearing.

-- China Flexes Muscles With Parade, But Announces Troop Cut.

And here are more early headlines:

Migrants In Hungarian Train Station Can't Travel Further By Train. (New York Times)

Obama Travels To Alaskan Village Above Arctic Circle. (Alaska Dispatch News)

Separate Trials For 6 Baltimore Officers Charged In Freddie Gray's Death. (Washington Post)

Vigil For Slain Illinois Officer As Manhunt Continues. (NBC)

Biden To Discuss Iran Deal With Florida Jewish Leaders. (Miami Herald)

Overgrown Australian Sheep Gives Up 88 Pounds Of Fleece. (ABC Online)

