NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hungary Blocks Migrants At Rail Station; More Clinton Emails

By Korva Coleman
Published September 1, 2015 at 7:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hungary Closes Budapest Train Station To Migrants Traveling To Western Europe.

-- 10 Highlights From The 7,000 Pages Of Released Clinton Emails.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Satellite Images Show Destruction Of Ancient Syrian Temple. (New York Times)

Thailand Arrests Alleged Bangkok Bomber. (VOA)

2nd Person Dies From Ukrainian Parliament Protest. (BBC)

Hurricane Center Tracks 3 Named Storms And A Tropical Depression. ()

Legionnaires' Disease Kills 4, Sickens 25 At Illinois Vets Home. (Chicago Tribune)

Fourteen Officers, Inmates Hurt In Baltimore Jail Fight. (Baltimore Sun)

Final 4 Designs Picked For New Zealand's New Flag. (NZTV)

Phoenix Monsoon Traps Motorists In Flash Flooding, Cuts Power. (AzCentral)

Scientists Find Fossil Of Giant Sea Scorpion, About 460 Million Years Old. (Newsweek)

