Top Stories: Austria Migrant Deaths; Justice Department Sued Over Fake News

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Number Of Refugees Found Dead In Austrian Truck Rises To 71.

-- Department Of Justice Sued For Fake News Story.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Erika Passes By Puerto Rico. ()

Former President Bush Visits New Orleans On Katrina Anniversary. (NOLA)

Student Shot To Death At Savannah State University. (Savannah State)

Thailand Issues Warrant For Suspect In Second Bombing. (Reuters)

Hawaii Closes 2nd Beach After Sewage Spill. (KITV-TV)

Colombia, Venezuela Recall Ambassadors Over Border Dispute. (Deutsche Welle)

Goodyear Transitioning From Iconic Blimp To New Dirigible. (Crain News Service)

Survivor Of "Great Escape" From Nazi Camp Dies In Australia. (ABC Online)

Rock On: Final Round Of World Air Guitar Championship In Finland. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.