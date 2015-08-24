Top Stories: Global Markets Fall; Americans Receive French Honor

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Americans Who Thwarted Train Attack Receive France's Legion Of Honor.

-- Led By Big Sell-Off In China, Global Markets Continue Their Slump.

And here are more early headlines:

In Talks, South Korea Insists North Korea Apologize For Land Mines. (BBC)

Tropical Storm Danny Continues To Weaken In Atlantic. ()

The Latest On Wildfires In Western States. (AP)

Blast At U.S. Base In Japan; No Injuries. (Los Angeles Times)

Salvadoran Officials Say 14 Gang Members Killed In Prison "Purge". (Reuters)

IndyCar Driver Justin Wilson In Coma After Injury From Crash Debris. (SportingNews)

Boston Police Arrest 2 Men After Threat To Pokemon Championship. (ABC)

