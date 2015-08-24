Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Global Markets Fall; Americans Receive French Honor

By Korva Coleman
Published August 24, 2015 at 8:43 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Americans Who Thwarted Train Attack Receive France's Legion Of Honor.

-- Led By Big Sell-Off In China, Global Markets Continue Their Slump.

And here are more early headlines:

In Talks, South Korea Insists North Korea Apologize For Land Mines. (BBC)

Tropical Storm Danny Continues To Weaken In Atlantic. ()

The Latest On Wildfires In Western States. (AP)

Blast At U.S. Base In Japan; No Injuries. (Los Angeles Times)

Salvadoran Officials Say 14 Gang Members Killed In Prison "Purge". (Reuters)

IndyCar Driver Justin Wilson In Coma After Injury From Crash Debris. (SportingNews)

Boston Police Arrest 2 Men After Threat To Pokemon Championship. (ABC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman