Dutch Princess Bikes To First Day Of Public School

By Laura Wagner
Published August 24, 2015 at 3:14 PM EDT
Princess Catharina Amalia of the Netherlands sets off for her first day of public school in The Hague.
Princess Catharina Amalia of the Netherlands sets off for her first day of public school in The Hague.

Princesses have first days of school, too.

In one of those so-normal-it's-newsworthy moments, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands posed for a first day of school picture in her driveway, wearing jeans and pink sneakers.

Before the 11-year-old queen-to-be set off for school on her bicycle, a popular mode of transportation for the Dutch, her father, King Willem-Alexander, filmed his daughter riding down the driveway. He posted it to Facebook along with a message asking that his daughter's privacy be respected.

The heir to throne won't take on official state duties until she is 18. In the meantime she will attend a public school in The Hague called .

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Laura Wagner
