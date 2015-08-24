Dutch Princess Bikes To First Day Of Public School

Princesses have first days of school, too.

In one of those so-normal-it's-newsworthy moments, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands posed for a first day of school picture in her driveway, wearing jeans and pink sneakers.

Before the 11-year-old queen-to-be set off for school on her bicycle, a popular mode of transportation for the Dutch, her father, King Willem-Alexander, filmed his daughter riding down the driveway. He posted it to Facebook along with a message asking that his daughter's privacy be respected.

The heir to throne won't take on official state duties until she is 18. In the meantime she will attend a public school in The Hague called .

