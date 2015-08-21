Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Tension Between Koreas; New Greek Elections

By Korva Coleman
Published August 21, 2015 at 9:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Tensions Rise, North Korea Puts Frontline Troops On 'Semi-War State'.

-- Greek Leftists Break Away From Ruling Party In Row Over Austerity.

And here are more early headlines:

After Yesterday's Big Drop, The Dow Is Down 5% For The Year. (Time)

Navajo Leaders Say Relief Water Supplies Are Tainted Following River Spill. (Albuquerque Journal)

New Fires At Chinese Port Where Chemical Explosion Killed Dozens. (AP)

Thailand Holds Multi-Religious Services Honoring Bombing Victims. (Bangkok Post)

Report: U.S. Asks Australia To Join Anti-ISIS Bombing Effort In Syria. (Guardian)

New Zealand Ends Bird Cull After Endangered Birds Killed. (New Zealand Herald)

Pig Flies Out Of Colorado Trailer; Safely Recaptured. (Denver Channel)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
