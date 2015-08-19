Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Manning Breaks Prison Rules; Hackers Post Data From Affair Site

By Korva Coleman
Published August 19, 2015 at 9:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chelsea Manning Found Guilty Of Violating Prison Rules.

-- Hackers Appear To Post Customer Data Of Affair-Enabling Website.

And here are more early headlines:

ISIS Beheads Antiquities Scholar In Syria. (CNN)

Study Says Boston Olympic Effort Planners Underestimated Costs. (Boston Globe)

NFL, Brady, Don't Seem Close To Settlement In Deflategate Case. (Washington Post)

Saudi Arabia Reports Dozens Of New MERS Cases. (Reuters)

White House Warns South Sudan Of Sanctions If Truce Not Signed. (White House)

Florida To Resume Great Python Challenge Hunt Next Year. (WQAM-TV)

Hawaiian Flash Flood Forces Tourists To Cling To Trees. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
