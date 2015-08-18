Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Bangkok Explosion; Indonesian Plane Crash

By Korva Coleman
Published August 18, 2015 at 9:07 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Second Explosion Hits Bangkok, As Police Track Down Suspect In First Blast.

-- Indonesian Officials Find No Survivors In Wreckage Of Downed Plane.

And here are more early headlines:

Renewed Shelling In Eastern Ukraine Kills Several. (BBC)

Ky. Clerk Won't Have To Give Same Sex Marriage Licenses During Appeal. (Reuters)

Man Brings Bomb In Wichita Women's Clinic That Provides Abortions. (AP)

Report: Both Sides In Yemen May Be Responsible For War Crimes. (Anmesty International)

South Sudanese President Won't Sign Peace Deal With Rebels. (AFP)

Melbourne, Australia, Declared World's Best Place To Live. (ABC Online)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
