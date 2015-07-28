Top Stories: NATO Talks About ISIS; Libya Sentences Gadhafi's Son

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NATO Says It Stands With Turkey In Fight Against ISIS.

-- In Libya, Gadhafi's on, Saif Al-Islam, Is Sentenced To Death In Absentia.

-- Drawing A Line From The Chinese Stock Market To Your Wallet.

And here are more early headlines:

Some House Republicans Call For IRS Commissioner To Be Fired. (Washington Post)

South Korea Says Its MERS Outbreak Is Over. (Wall Street Journal)

There Are 22 Big Wildfires Burning In The West. (USA Today)

Suspicious Packages Sent To Oregon Government Buildings. (East Oregonian)

NTSB To Release Report On Crash Of Space Tourism Test Plane. (Las Cruces Sun-News)

True Crime Author, Ann Rule, Dies; Had Worked With Ted Bundy. (Seattle Times)

World's Oldest Giant Panda Turns 37 In Hong Kong. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.