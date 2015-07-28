Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: NATO Talks About ISIS; Libya Sentences Gadhafi's Son

By Korva Coleman
Published July 28, 2015 at 9:07 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NATO Says It Stands With Turkey In Fight Against ISIS.

-- In Libya, Gadhafi's on, Saif Al-Islam, Is Sentenced To Death In Absentia.

-- Drawing A Line From The Chinese Stock Market To Your Wallet.

And here are more early headlines:

Some House Republicans Call For IRS Commissioner To Be Fired. (Washington Post)

South Korea Says Its MERS Outbreak Is Over. (Wall Street Journal)

There Are 22 Big Wildfires Burning In The West. (USA Today)

Suspicious Packages Sent To Oregon Government Buildings. (East Oregonian)

NTSB To Release Report On Crash Of Space Tourism Test Plane. (Las Cruces Sun-News)

True Crime Author, Ann Rule, Dies; Had Worked With Ted Bundy. (Seattle Times)

World's Oldest Giant Panda Turns 37 In Hong Kong. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman