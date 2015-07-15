Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Netanyahu On Iran Deal; Escape Of 'El Chapo'

By Korva Coleman
Published July 15, 2015 at 9:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Netanyahu: 'This Deal Gives Iran A Path To A Nuclear Arsenal'.

-- WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows 'El Chapo's' Escape.

And here are more early stories:

Jurors Get Colorado Movie Theater Shooting Case. (Denver Post)

Obama To Visit Choctaw Nation Headquarters In Oklahoma. (AP)

Venezuela Blocks Opposition Leader From Office Prior To Election. (BBC)

Liberia Reports New Ebola Death. (Time)

Two Killed In Kentucky Flash Flooding. (WSAZ-TV)

Virginia Train Hits Second Train From Behind, Derailing Both.(WSLS-TV)

Post-Tropical Storm Claudette Losing Strength In Atlantic. (NHC)

Pluto Mission Phones Home, Space Craft Safe. (Space.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman