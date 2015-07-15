Top Stories: Netanyahu On Iran Deal; Escape Of 'El Chapo'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Netanyahu: 'This Deal Gives Iran A Path To A Nuclear Arsenal'.

-- WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows 'El Chapo's' Escape.

And here are more early stories:

Jurors Get Colorado Movie Theater Shooting Case. (Denver Post)

Obama To Visit Choctaw Nation Headquarters In Oklahoma. (AP)

Venezuela Blocks Opposition Leader From Office Prior To Election. (BBC)

Liberia Reports New Ebola Death. (Time)

Two Killed In Kentucky Flash Flooding. (WSAZ-TV)

Virginia Train Hits Second Train From Behind, Derailing Both.(WSLS-TV)

Post-Tropical Storm Claudette Losing Strength In Atlantic. (NHC)

Pluto Mission Phones Home, Space Craft Safe. (Space.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.