Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Greek Financial Crisis; S.C. Confederate Flag Removal

By Korva Coleman
Published July 10, 2015 at 8:46 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greek PM Tries To Sell Bailout Proposal At Home While Creditors Review It Abroad.

-- Marking Historic Moment, South Carolina Poised To Remove Confederate Flag.

-- Eruption Of Indonesian Volcano Forces Closure Of Airports.

And here are more early headlines:

Aurora Theater Shooting Suspect Won't Testify; Defense To Rest. (Denver Post)

Thousands Expected At Funeral Of Mormon Leader. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Obama Nominates Acting Medicare Chief As Permanent Head. (Bloomberg)

Stampede At Bangladesh Charity Event Kills At Least 23. (AFP)

Wisconsin Lawmakers Approve Abortion Ban Without Exceptions. (Wisconsin Public Radio)

FAA To Change Fla. Navigational Points Named For Trump. (Palm Beach Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman