Celebrities And The Stanley Cup: Chicago Sweeping Tampa Bay

The Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks has been an epic and evenly matched struggle between two highly skilled and offensive-minded teams. The series is tied 2-2.

But on the celebrity fan front, it's more of a lopsided Royal Rumble.

Tampa Bay's only real celebrity booster is wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, and there is a distinct bandwagon feel about him. This was made clear in an interview in which he not only mispronounced team captain Steve Stamkos' name (calling him Stamko) but got coach Jon Cooper's name completely wrong (calling him Connor).

#TBLightning superfan Hulk Hogan getting the name of the coach and best player wrong. Epic. #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/5JnQECjZL0 — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) June 4, 2015

This error that was quickly pointed out in a video by another pro wrestling great, CM Punk, who is a major Blackhawks fan.

Aside from CM Punk, Chicago's slate of celeb fans is long and fairly A-list. It's topped with movie star Vince Vaughn.

Vaughn has seats on the glass for this series, and he also interviewed Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, granting him a new nickname in the process: "Johnny-Johnny Oatcakes." (Not sure that one will stick.)

Rock star and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has also made an appearance at Chicago's United Center.

As have movie stars such as John Cusack and Jim Belushi. Jeremy Piven and Michelle Pfeiffer are also fans.

But perhaps the most surprising of all celebrity Hawks fan is the Scottish writer Irvine Welsh, author of Trainspotting. He lives in Chicago for part of the year, and his Twitter feed not only shows a keen understanding of the game ...

To be fair, the Lightning offense is terrific, their closing down immense and Hedman is superb. But the Hawks have underperformed so far. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) June 9, 2015

but also wonderfully incorporates his edgy literary style ...

Tampa like Floridian meth-head whitewalkers trying to storm @NHLBlackhawks wall. Chicago need to step it up last third. #StanleyCup — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) June 11, 2015

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch on NBC Sports Network.

