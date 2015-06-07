Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Cavaliers Even Up NBA Finals, Beating Warriors In Overtime

By Tom Goldman
Published June 7, 2015 at 11:52 PM EDT
LeBron James celebrates the Cleveland Cavaliers' 95-93 win over the Golden State Warriors in overtime during Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif.
LeBron James celebrates the Cleveland Cavaliers' 95-93 win over the Golden State Warriors in overtime during Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have evened the NBA Finals at one game apiece. Sunday night in Oakland, the Cavs won a thrilling game, beating the Golden State Warriors 95-93 in overtime. Both finals games have gone to an extra period.

Cleveland led by 11 points with a little over three minutes left in regulation, but the Warriors stormed back and tied the game with just seconds left to send it into overtime.

Cleveland took the lead quickly in the extra period. The Warriors fought back, but Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova's two free throws put Cleveland ahead for good.

The Cavs, once again, were led by 4-time league MVP Lebron James. He had a coveted triple double — with 39 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

But equal if not more credit should go to Dellavedova. He started the game in place of injured all-star point guard Kyrie Irving, who broke his kneecap in game 1.

Dellavedova's harassing defense on Golden State star point guard Steph Curry contributed to one of Curry's worst nights of the season. He only sank 5 of 23 shots, and he was 2 for 15 from three-point range — an abysmal percentage for the league's best long-range shooter.

The teams now head to Cleveland for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
