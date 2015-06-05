Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Job Creation Increases In May; China Dismisses Hacking Charge

By Korva Coleman
Published June 5, 2015 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China Says U.S. Allegations That It Was Behind Cyberattack Are 'Irresponsible'.

-- Economy Beats Expectations, Adding 280K New Jobs In May.

And here are more early headlines:

Greece Will Miss Debt Repayment As It Struggles With Creditor Talks. (Bloomberg)

4th Death Reported In South Korea's MERS Outbreak. (Time)

Tornadoes Touch Down In Central, Northern Colorado. (KUSA-TV)

Federal Judge Overturns Guam's Same Sex Marriage Ban. (AP)

Ghana In Mourning After Dozens Killed In Gas Explosion. (AllAfrica.com)

House Lawmakers Defeat Effort Lifting Travel Restrictions To Cuba. (The Hill)

California Senate Passes An Assisted Suicide Bill. (Sacramento Bee)

Fake Oregon Orca Intended To Scare Sea Lions Fails To Float. (Oregonian)

