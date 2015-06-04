Top Stories: Chinese Cruise Ship Disaster; Pluto's Odd Moons

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chinese Cruise Ship Death Toll Rises To 75.

-- Pluto's Moons Are 'Tumbling In Absolute Chaos,' NASA Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry To Run For President. (CNN)

Jeb Bush To Announce Presidential Decision Soon. (Wall Street Journal)

With Payment Deadline Near, Greece Hasn't Settled Debt Negotiations. (Bloomberg)

Fighting Intensifies In Eastern Ukraine, Despite Ceasefire. (Wall Street Journal)

Former Egyptian President Mubarek To Be Retried On Killings Of Protesters. (BBC)

Hong Kong Demonstrators To Hold Tiananmen Square Memorial. (Guardian)

Officials Find Ruptured Calif. Pipeline Was Badly Corroded. (USA Today)

Israel Bombs 3 Gaza Targets After Gaza Rockets Strike Israel. (Los Angeles Times)

Burundi Again Delays National Elections. (Deutsche Welle)

Hurricane Blanca Is A Category 3 Storm Well Off Mexican Coast. ()

Oregon Poised To Guarantee A Year Of Birth Control For Women. (KOPB)

