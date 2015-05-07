Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

No Regrets For Organizer Of Muhammad Cartoon Contest

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published May 7, 2015 at 8:21 PM EDT
Pamela Geller is interviewed at The Associated Press on Thursday. Geller was the organizer of a controversial cartoon contest about the Prophet Muhammad in Texas last weekend where two men started shooting before they were killed by police.
Pamela Geller is interviewed at The Associated Press on Thursday. Geller was the organizer of a controversial cartoon contest about the Prophet Muhammad in Texas last weekend where two men started shooting before they were killed by police.

The woman behind the Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, that was the target last weekend of an attack by Islamist militants says she has no regrets.

"I will continue to speak in defense of freedom until the day I die," Pamela Geller told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday. "It's just that simple. It's not even a choice. It's a calling."

Geller's American Freedom Defense Initiative organized the contest to draw Islam's prophet. Many Muslims consider any depiction of Muhammad — even positive ones — to be blasphemous. Two gunmen opened fire on Geller's event; both were killed. The self-declared Islamic State claimed responsibility and the group made a specific threat against Geller's life. She has been under heavy security since then.

As Eyder reported this week, Geller's group was also behind controversial ads in the New York subway that read: "In any war between the civilized man and the savage, support the civilized man." In smaller letters, it added: "Support Israel. Defeat Jihad." Geller also runs an organization called Stop Islamization of America, which spearheaded the effort to prevent the construction of a Muslim community center near the site of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

That work has led the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups, to label the AFDI an "active anti-Muslim group." The SPLC calls Geller "the anti-Muslim movement's most visible and flamboyant figurehead."

Geller's cartoon contest came just ahead of an award that was given this week, controversially, in New York to Charlie Hebdo. Islamist gunmen attacked the French satirical magazine Jan. 7, killing some of its most prominent staff members. The magazine's depiction of Muhammad — one of many religious, political and business figures Charlie Hebdo satirized — was the apparent reason.

Geller says her cartoon contest was organized in honor of Charlie Hebdo, but Jean-Baptiste Thoret, the magazine's film critic who accepted the award this week, rejected the comparison.

"Comparing this Pamela Geller thing and Charlie Hebdois nonsense," he said. "It's an anti-Islamic movement, and she said it's an anti-Islamic movement, fighting against what she called the Islamization of the U.S. Maybe there is just one thing in common: You can't mess with Texas, you can't mess with Charlie Hebdo."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur