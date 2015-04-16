Top Stories: Wider Search For Missing Jet; Calls To Raise Sunken Ferry

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ocean Search Area For Lost Malaysian Airliner Is Set To Double.

-- South Korean President Promises To Raise Sewol Ferry, One Year After Tragedy.



And here are more early headlines:

Fast Food Workers Demonstrate In U.S. For $15 Hourly Wage. (USA Today)

Valuable Art Stolen From Property Of Late Simpsons' Producer. (Los Angeles Times)

West Coast Sardine Fishing Called Off After Fish Numbers Plunge. (Seattle Times)

Dog Flu Affecting Hundreds Of Canines In Upper Midwest. (Wausau Daily Herald)

Beech-Nut Recalling Certain Baby Food Jars With Possible Glass. (USDA)

Only Dalai Lama Can Decide If He'll Reincarnate, Says Buddhist Official. (Reuters)

