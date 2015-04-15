Top Stories: Boston Bombings Anniversary; Sterling Wins Assets Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On 'One Boston Day', City Marks Marathon Bombings' Anniversary.

-- Shelly Sterling Wins Case Seeking Millions In Assets From V. Stiviano.

And here are more early headlines:

Boston To Mark Second Anniversary Of Marathon Bombings. (AP)

On Anniversary Of South Korean Ferry Sinking, Some Want Ship Raised. (VOA)

Google To Face Antitrust Charges In Europe. (New York Times)

Anti-Police Brutality Protests In Several U.S. Cities. (Reuters)

Obama To Visit Charlotte, N.C. To Discuss Women And Economy. (Charlotte Observer)

Guam Attorney General Moves To Legalize Same Sex Marriage. (Pacific Guam Daily News)

New Settlement Proposed In NCAA Concussion Lawsuit. (AP)

U.S. To Identify Unknowns Killed On USS Oklahoma In Pearl Harbor. (Los Angeles Times)

