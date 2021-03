Top Stories: Novelist Günter Grass Dies; China Limits Shenzhen Travelers

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Günter Grass, Nobel-Winning Author Of 'The Tin Drum', Dies At 87.

-- China Restricts Travel By Shenzhen Residents To Hong Kong.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Concerned About Saudi Goals In Yemen Bombing Effort. (U.S. News & World Report)

Kerry Defends Tentative Nuclear Accord With Iran. (Reuters)

Russian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Meet Today In Berlin. (Deutsche Welle)

Fla. Republican Senator Rubio To Announce Presidential Bid. (Washington Post)

ISIS Claims Control Of Iraq's Biggest Oil Refinery After Attack. (CNN)

Sudanese Opposition Parties Boycotting Today's National Vote. (VOA)

At Least 15 Dead As Wildfires Burn In Siberia. (AP)

CBS Names Replacement For Retiring "Face The Nation" Host Schieffer. (Politico)

SpaceX Launch Today Will Carry Espresso Maker To Space Station. (Phys.Org)

French "Spiderman" Scales Outside Of Dubai Skyscraper. (Emirates 24/7)

