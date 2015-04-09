Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iran Wants End To Sanctions; French TV Hacked

By Korva Coleman
Published April 9, 2015 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tentative Nuclear Deal In Hand, Iran Says All Sanctions Must Be Lifted.

-- French Network TV5Monde Is Hacked By 'Cyber Caliphate' Group.

-- Secret Service Supervisor Put On Leave After Assault Accusation.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visits Jamaica For Caribbean Summit. (Reuters)

U.S. Is Aware Of Iranian Support For Yemeni Rebels. (Guardian)

Indian Court Convicts 10 In Huge Accounting Fraud Case. (Times Of India)

Police Witness Says Baltimore Police Use Secret Surveillance, Withhold Some Evidence. (AP)

U.N. Says Only A Third Of Countries Meet Primary Schooling Goals. (UNESCO)

California Considers Making Vaccines Mandatory. (San Jose Mercury News)

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Gold Concentrate Stolen From Mexican Mine. (Wall Street Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman