Top Stories: Iran Wants End To Sanctions; French TV Hacked

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tentative Nuclear Deal In Hand, Iran Says All Sanctions Must Be Lifted.

-- French Network TV5Monde Is Hacked By 'Cyber Caliphate' Group.

-- Secret Service Supervisor Put On Leave After Assault Accusation.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visits Jamaica For Caribbean Summit. (Reuters)

U.S. Is Aware Of Iranian Support For Yemeni Rebels. (Guardian)

Indian Court Convicts 10 In Huge Accounting Fraud Case. (Times Of India)

Police Witness Says Baltimore Police Use Secret Surveillance, Withhold Some Evidence. (AP)

U.N. Says Only A Third Of Countries Meet Primary Schooling Goals. (UNESCO)

California Considers Making Vaccines Mandatory. (San Jose Mercury News)

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Gold Concentrate Stolen From Mexican Mine. (Wall Street Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.