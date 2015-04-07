Top Stories: Obama Discusses Iran Accord; Iraq Mass Graves
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama Compares Iran Deal To A House Under Contract, Awaiting Appraisal.
-- In Reclaimed Tikrit, Mass Graves From ISIS's Brutal Occupation.
-- Sen. Rand Paul Poised To Announce 2016 Presidential Run.
And here are more early headlines:
Lufthansa Not Required To Inform Officials About Crashed Co-Pilot's Depression. (Reuters)
U.S. Officials Urge Fast Upgrade To Oil Tank Rail Cars. (Bloomberg)
Mississippi River Closed To Traffic In La. After Multi-Ship Collision. (NOLA.com)
Turnout Watched In Local Election Today In Ferguson, Missouri. (The Root)
Voters Cast Ballots In Chicago Runoff Mayoral Election. (WMAQ-TV)
Officials Investigating Nissan Versa Issue: Mats May Trap Drivers' Feet. (AP)
Clashes Reported In Nepal Strike Called By Opposition Supporters. (AP)
2 Dads Take Sons On Trip From Canada To KFC Birthplace. (Toronto Sun)
