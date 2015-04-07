Top Stories: Obama Discusses Iran Accord; Iraq Mass Graves

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Compares Iran Deal To A House Under Contract, Awaiting Appraisal.



-- In Reclaimed Tikrit, Mass Graves From ISIS's Brutal Occupation.

-- Sen. Rand Paul Poised To Announce 2016 Presidential Run.

And here are more early headlines:

Lufthansa Not Required To Inform Officials About Crashed Co-Pilot's Depression. (Reuters)

U.S. Officials Urge Fast Upgrade To Oil Tank Rail Cars. (Bloomberg)

Mississippi River Closed To Traffic In La. After Multi-Ship Collision. (NOLA.com)

Turnout Watched In Local Election Today In Ferguson, Missouri. (The Root)

Voters Cast Ballots In Chicago Runoff Mayoral Election. (WMAQ-TV)

Officials Investigating Nissan Versa Issue: Mats May Trap Drivers' Feet. (AP)

Clashes Reported In Nepal Strike Called By Opposition Supporters. (AP)

2 Dads Take Sons On Trip From Canada To KFC Birthplace. (Toronto Sun)

