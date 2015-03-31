Top Stories: Indiana's New Religion Law; Iran Nuclear Talks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Indianapolis Mayor: Religious Law's Backers 'Missing the Bigger Trend'.
-- Deadline Day Arrives For Iran Nuclear Talks.
And here are more early headlines:
Red Cross Blocked From Delivering Relief Supplies In Yemen. (Reuters)
Justice Dept. Appeals Hold On Obama's Immigration Actions. (U.S. News & World Report)
Az. Gov. Vetoes Bill Shielding Police ID's After Shootings. (KTAR)
Japanese Municipality Approves Same-Sex Marriage. (Japan Times)
Thai Junta Leader Asks King To Lift Martial Law. (Bangkok Post)
Ugandan Prosecutor Of Islamist Terror Case Is Slain. (Deutsche Welle)
Deadly Kashmir Flooding Causes Landslides, More Destruction. (Reuters)
Solar Powered Plane Makes Latest Stop In China. (NBC)
