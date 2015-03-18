Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: White House Poisoned Letter; Srebrenica Massacre Arrests

By Korva Coleman
Published March 18, 2015 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Letter To White House Tested Positive For Cyanide, Secret Service Says.

-- Serbia Arrests 8 Accused Of Direct Roles In Srebrenica Massacre.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Will Ignore Certain Public Records Information Requests. (U.S. News & World Report)

Vanuatu Residents Call For Food In Wake Of Cyclone. (Globe & Mail)

Demonstrators Burn Cars At European Central Bank Opening In Germany. (AP)

Death Threats Made Against U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy. (USA Today)

Ex-Conn. Gov. Rowland To Be Sentenced In Corruption Trial. (Hartford Courant)

U.S. Starts Destroying Chemical Weapons Store In Colorado. (DOD News)

Japanese Tsunami Debris Still Arriving On U.S. West Coast. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman