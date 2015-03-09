Top Stories: Boston Marathon Bombing Trial; Chinese Smog Film Pulled

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Marathon Bombing Trial Enters Second Week.

-- Anti-Smog Film Is Pulled In China; Protesters Reportedly Detained.

-- Oklahoma Fraternity Is Closed Over Video Of Racist Chant.

And here are more early headlines:

Chad, Niger Launch Attacks Against Boko Haram In Nigeria. (CNN)

Netanyahu Says Israel Won't Turn Over Land To Palestinians. (AP)

Russia Arrests 3 More Suspects In Nemtsov Slaying. (Wall Street Journal)

West Virginia Mine Roof Collapse Kills 1, Injures 2. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Solar-Powered Plane Begins Flight Around The World. (Time)

Investigation Alleges International Cycling Turns Blind Eye To Doping. (BBC)

Iditarod Sled Dog Race Mushes Off Today. (Daily News-Miner)

Vatican Told To Pay Ransom For Stolen Michelangelo Documents. (Guardian)

