Top Stories: NATO Considers Ukraine; Deadly Yemeni Drone Strike

-- U.S. And NATO Seek New Ways To Help Secure Ukraine's Border.

-- Al Qaida In Yemen Says U.S. Drone Strike Killed Senior Cleric.

-- FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg Reportedly Will Step Down.

Jordan's King Says War Against ISIS To Be "Relentless". (VOA)

Dalai Lama To Attend National Prayer Breakfast But Won't Speak. (Washington Post)

Boko Haram Attacks Town In Cameroon, Kills Dozens. (BBC)

French Comic Fined For Statement Supporting Terrorism. (Euronews)

Christians Protest Attacks In India But Some Arrested. (India Today)

Oklahoma Capitol Shuts Down Briefly On Fear Of Suspicious Envelopes. (NewsOK)

"Room Escape" Game Allows Teams To Puzzle Past Zombies. (AP)

