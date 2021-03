Top Stories: Doubt Over Yemen Truce; London Mayor To Pay U.S. Tax Bill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Houthi Rebels Remain In Place In Yemen's Capital Despite Deal.

-- London Mayor Boris Johnson Settles U.S. Tax Bill Ahead Of Visit.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Takes State Of The Union Themes To Idaho, Kansas. (Idaho Statesman)

U.S., Cuba To Start 2nd Day Of High Level Diplomatic Talks. (BBC)

Ohio Man Accused Of Plotting To Attack Capitol To Appear In Court. (NBC)

U.S. Commander Of Guantanamo Bay Base Removed For Misconduct. (Politico)

California Officials Link More Measles Cases To Disneyland. (Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Suspends Hope Solo For 30 Days. (Bleacher Report)

El Salvador Pardons Woman Sentenced To 30 Years For Abortion. (Reuters)

Workers Glue King Tut's Beard Back On Its Mask After Mishap. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.