Top Stories: Suspected Gun Seller In Paris Attack Detained

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Belgium Arrests Man Suspected Of Selling Weapons To Paris Gunman.

And here are more early headlines:

Five Guantanamo Detainees Released To Oman, Estonia. (New York Times)

Report: Satellite Images Reveal Boko Haram Destruction In Nigeria. (Amnesty International)

Pope Arrives In Philippines, Millions Await His Visit. (BBC)

Obama To Propose A Week Of Paid Sick Leave For Workers. (Washington Post)

Okla. To Execute Man Today; 1st Since State's Botched Execution. (Tulsa World)

An Original "Marlboro Man" Model Dies At 85. (USA Today)

Australia Closes Beach For 6th Day After Great White Shark Sighting. (ABC Online)

Duke University Bell To Sound Muslim Call To Prayer On Fridays. (Huffington Post)

Oscar Nominations Announced Today. (Broadway World)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.