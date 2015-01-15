Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Suspected Gun Seller In Paris Attack Detained

By Korva Coleman
Published January 15, 2015 at 7:32 AM EST

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Belgium Arrests Man Suspected Of Selling Weapons To Paris Gunman.

And here are more early headlines:

Five Guantanamo Detainees Released To Oman, Estonia. (New York Times)

Report: Satellite Images Reveal Boko Haram Destruction In Nigeria. (Amnesty International)

Pope Arrives In Philippines, Millions Await His Visit. (BBC)

Obama To Propose A Week Of Paid Sick Leave For Workers. (Washington Post)

Okla. To Execute Man Today; 1st Since State's Botched Execution. (Tulsa World)

An Original "Marlboro Man" Model Dies At 85. (USA Today)

Australia Closes Beach For 6th Day After Great White Shark Sighting. (ABC Online)

Duke University Bell To Sound Muslim Call To Prayer On Fridays. (Huffington Post)

Oscar Nominations Announced Today. (Broadway World)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman