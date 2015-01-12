Top Stories: Kerry Will Visit Paris; Golden Globes Honor Online Shows

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry Announces Paris Trip, Brushes Off Criticism On Missing March.

-- TV Wins At Golden Globes Hint At A TV Revolution.

And here are more early headlines:

Divers Locate 2nd AirAsia Black Box, Must Still Recover It. (Deutsche Welle)

A New Winter Storm Is Powering Across Central, Eastern U.S. ()

1 Month After Attack, Pakistani Children Return To School. (Reuters)

South Korea Open To Talks With North Korea Without Preconditions. (Time)

Firebombs Thrown At Home, Former Office Of Hong Kong Media Official. (South China Morning Post)

U.N. Condemns Boko Haram's Suspected Use Of Child Suicide Bombers. (U.N. Media Centre)

Pope Francis Heads For Philippines, Sri Lanka For Week-Long Visit. (Financial Times)

Two Tuskegee Airmen Who Were Friends Die On The Same Day At 91. (AP)

1st College Football Championship Tonight Between Ohio State, Oregon. (Bleacher Report)

